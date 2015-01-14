FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Japan Nov core machinery orders rise 1.3 pct mth/mth
January 15, 2015 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Japan Nov core machinery orders rise 1.3 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Attaches to additional alerts)
    TOKYO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose
a smaller-than-expected 1.3 percent in November from the
previous month, government data showed on Thursday, suggesting
capital expenditure among manufacturers could weaken.
    The rise in core orders, which exclude those of ships and
electric power utilities, compared with a 5.0 percent rise
forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 6.4
percent decline in October, the Cabinet Office data showed.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, fell 14.6 percent, against the median
estimate of a 5.8 percent annual decline.
    The Cabinet Office lowered its assessment of machinery
orders, saying the recovery is showing signs of stalling.
    To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet
Office at: 
    here

 (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

