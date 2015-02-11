Japan Dec core machinery orders rise 8.3 pct mth/mth

TOKYO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose 8.3 percent in December and companies expect orders to pick up in January-March, government data showed on Thursday, in an encouraging sign that capital expenditure will help the economy. The month-on-month rise in core orders, which exclude those of ships and electric power utilities, compared with a 2.4 percent rise forecast by economists. It followed a 1.3 percent increase in November, Cabinet Office data showed. Companies surveyed expect their core machinery orders to rise 1.5 percent in the January-March quarter, after increasing 0.4 percent in October-December. Compared with a year earlier, core orders in December rose 11.4 percent, against the median estimate of a 5.9 percent increase. The Cabinet Office raised its assessment of machinery orders, saying they are in a gradual recovery. To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet Office at: here (Reporting by Stanley White and Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)