FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Dec core machinery orders rise 8.3 pct mth/mth
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2015 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

Japan Dec core machinery orders rise 8.3 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose
8.3 percent in December and companies expect orders to pick up
in January-March, government data showed on Thursday, in an
encouraging sign that capital expenditure will help the economy.
    The month-on-month rise in core orders, which exclude those
of ships and electric power utilities, compared with a 2.4
percent rise forecast by economists. It followed a 1.3 percent
increase in November, Cabinet Office data showed.
    Companies surveyed expect their core machinery orders to
rise 1.5 percent in the January-March quarter, after increasing
0.4 percent in October-December.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders in December rose
11.4 percent, against the median estimate of a 5.9 percent
increase.
    The Cabinet Office raised its assessment of machinery
orders, saying they are in a gradual recovery.
    To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet
Office at: 
    here

 (Reporting by Stanley White and Mari Saito; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.