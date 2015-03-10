Japan Jan core machinery orders down 1.7 pct m/m

TOKYO, March 11 (Reuters) - Japan’s core machinery orders fell 1.7 percent in January from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, suggesting companies are reluctant to increase capital expenditure given the murky economic outlook.

The result compared with a median market forecast for a 4.1 percent decline and followed an 8.3 percent rise in December, which was the fastest pace in six months.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, increased 1.9 percent in January, data by the Cabinet Office data showed.

That median market forecast was for a 1.0 percent year-on-year drop.

here (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)