April 12, 2015 / 11:55 PM / 2 years ago

Japan Feb core machinery orders fall 0.4 pct mth/mth -govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 13 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders
fell 0.4 percent in February from the previous month, Cabinet
Office data showed on Monday, suggesting companies were cautious
about raising capital spending amid uncertainty over the
economic outlook.
    The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months, compared with the median estimate of a 2.8
percent decline in a Reuters poll of economists.
    It followed a 1.7 percent fall in January.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude
those of ships and electric power utilities, increased 5.9
percent in February, versus a 3.7 percent rise seen by
economists.
    To view full table, click on the Cabinet Office website: 
    here

 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

