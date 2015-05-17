Japan March core machinery orders rise 2.9 pct mth/mth -govt

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders increased 2.9 percent in March from the previous month, rising for the first time in two months, the Cabinet Office said on Monday, in a sign of a pick-up in business investment. The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with the median estimate of a 1.8 percent increase in a Reuters poll of economists. It followed a revised 1.4 percent drop in February. Companies surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that core orders, which exclude those of ships and electric power utilities, will fall 7.4 percent in the current quarter. In January-March, core orders rose 6.3 percent from the prior three months. Compared with a year earlier, core orders in March rose 2.6 percent, versus a 7.2 percent decline forecast by economists. To view full table, go to the Cabinet Office website: here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)