Japan April core machinery orders up 3.8 pct mth/mth

TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly rose 3.8 percent in April from the previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday, in a sign that capital expenditure is gaining strength. The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with the median estimate of a 2.0 percent decrease in a Reuters poll of economists. That followed a 2.9 percent increase in the previous month. Compared with a year earlier, core orders rose 3.0 percent, versus the median estimate for a 1.3 percent annual decline. The Cabinet Office raised its assessment of machinery orders, saying they are recovering. For background, please see this PREVIEW To view full table, please access the Cabinet Office web site: here (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)