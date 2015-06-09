FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Japan April core machinery orders up 3.8 pct mth/mth
June 9, 2015 / 11:56 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-Japan April core machinery orders up 3.8 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders
unexpectedly rose 3.8 percent in April from the previous month,
the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday, in a sign that capital
expenditure is gaining strength.
    The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months, compared with the median estimate of a 2.0
percent decrease in a Reuters poll of economists.
    That followed a 2.9 percent increase in the previous month.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders rose 3.0 percent,
versus the median estimate for a 1.3 percent annual decline.
    The Cabinet Office raised its assessment of machinery
orders, saying they are recovering.
 (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

