Japan May core machinery orders up 0.6 pct mth/mth - govt
July 8, 2015 / 11:56 PM / 2 years ago

Japan May core machinery orders up 0.6 pct mth/mth - govt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders
unexpectedly rose 0.6 percent in May from the previous month, up
three months in a row, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday, in a
sign that capital spending is steadily picking up.
    The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months, compared with economists' median estimate of a
5.0 percent month-on-month decline in a Reuters poll.
    It followed rises of 3.8 percent in April and 2.9 percent in
March.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude
those of ships and electric power utilities, rose 19.3 percent
in May, versus a 16.3 percent gain expected by analysts.
    The Cabinet Office stuck to its view that machinery orders
are picking up.
 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

