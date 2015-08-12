FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan June core machinery orders fall 7.9 pct mth/mth -govt
August 12, 2015 / 11:56 PM / 2 years ago

Japan June core machinery orders fall 7.9 pct mth/mth -govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell
7.9 percent in June, down for the first time in four months,
Cabinet Office data showed on Thursday.       
    Companies surveyed by the Cabinet Office have forecast that
core orders will rise 0.3 percent in July-September from the
previous quarter. Orders rose 2.9 percent in April-June, marking
the fourth straight quarterly gain.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, grew 16.6 percent in June.
    For full tables, go to the Cabinet Office website:
    here

 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

