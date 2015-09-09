FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan July core machinery orders down 3.6 pct mth/mth -govt
September 9, 2015 / 11:57 PM / 2 years ago

Japan July core machinery orders down 3.6 pct mth/mth -govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders
unexpectedly fell 3.6 percent in July from the previous month,
Cabinet Office data showed on Thursday, down for a second
straight month and casting doubt about the strength of capital
expenditures.
    The month-on-month fall in core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, compared with a 3.7 percent increase
expected by economists in a Reuters poll.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude
those of ships and electric power utilities, increased 2.8
percent in July, versus a 10.5 percent annual gain expected.
    To view full table, go to the Cabinet Office's website: 
    here

 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

