FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Aug core machinery orders down 5.7 pct mth/mth
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 7, 2015 / 11:56 PM / 2 years ago

Japan Aug core machinery orders down 5.7 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders
unexpectedly fell 5.7 percent in August from the previous month,
Cabinet Office data showed on Thursday, which could cast doubt
on the strength of capital expenditure.
    The month-on-month fall in core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, compared with a 3.2 percent increase
expected by economists in a Reuters poll.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude
those of ships and electric power utilities, fell 3.5 percent in
August, versus a 4.2 percent annual increased expected in the
Reuters poll.
    The Cabinet Office lowered its assessment of machinery
orders, saying they are stalling.
    To view full table, go to the Cabinet Office's website: 
    here
    For background, see this PREVIEW    

 (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.