RPT-Japan Sept core machinery orders up 7.5 pct month/month
November 11, 2015 / 11:56 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-Japan Sept core machinery orders up 7.5 pct month/month

(Repeats to additional alert)
    TOKYO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose
7.5 percent in September for the first increase in four months,
Cabinet Office data showed on Thursday, in an encouraging sign
for capital expenditure.
    Companies surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that core
orders will rise 2.9 percent in October-December from the
previous quarter. Orders fell 10.0 percent in July-September,
marking the first decline in five quarters.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, fell 1.7 percent in September.
 (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

