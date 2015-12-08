RPT-Japan Oct core machinery orders up 10.7 pct mth/mth -govt

(Repeats to additional alerts) TOKYO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly rose 10.7 percent in October, posting a second straight month of gains, government data showed on Wednesday, in a sign of a delayed pickup in business investment. The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with economists' median estimate of a 1.5 percent drop in a Reuters poll, Cabinet Office data showed. That followed a 7.5 percent gain in September, which was the first month-on-month increase in four months. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those of ships and electricity, increased 10.3 percent in October, versus a 1.4 percent annual rise seen by analysts. To view full table, click on the Cabinet Office website: here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)