FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Nov core machinery orders down 14.4 pct month/month
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2016 / 11:54 PM / 2 years ago

Japan Nov core machinery orders down 14.4 pct month/month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell
14.4 percent in November from the previous month, Cabinet Office
data showed on Thursday, down for the first time in three months
and underscoring the fragility of business investment.
    The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months, was bigger than economists' median estimate for
a 7.9 percent decline, the data showed.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude
those of ships and electricity, increased 1.2 percent in
November, versus a 6.3 percent gain seen by analysts.
    To view full table, click on the Cabinet Office website: here
    To see more background, see this PREVIEW. 

 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.