FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Dec core machinery orders rise 4.2 pct month/month
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 16, 2016 / 11:56 PM / 2 years ago

Japan Dec core machinery orders rise 4.2 pct month/month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose
4.2 percent in December and companies expect orders to
accelerate further in January-March, government data showed on
Wednesday, in an encouraging sign that capital expenditure will
support economic growth.
    The month-on-month rise in core orders, which exclude those
of ships and electric power utilities, compared with a 4.7
percent rise forecast by economists. It followed a 14.4 percent
decline in November, Cabinet Office data showed.
    Companies surveyed expect their core machinery orders to
rise 8.6 percent in the January-March quarter, after increasing
4.3 percent in October-December.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders in December fell
3.6 percent, against the median estimate of a 3.1 percent
decline.
    To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet
Office at: 
    here

 (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.