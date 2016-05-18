FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan March core machinery orders rise 5.5 pct month/month
May 18, 2016 / 11:55 PM / a year ago

Japan March core machinery orders rise 5.5 pct month/month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose
5.5 percent in March from the previous month, Cabinet Office
data showed on Thursday, but companies forecast a decline in
investment in April-June, suggesting some are cautious about the
business outlook.
    The increase in March was more than a median estimate for a
rise of 0.5 percent, according to a Reuters poll. In February,
core orders fell 9.2 percent.
    Companies surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that core
orders, which exclude those of ships and electric power
utilities, would fall 3.5 percent in the April-June quarter.
    In January-March, core orders rose 6.7 percent from the
previous three months.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, rose 3.2 percent in March, more than
a median estimate for a 0.8 percent increase.
    To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet
Office at: 
    here
    To see more background, see this PREVIEW 

 (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

