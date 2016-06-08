FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan April core machinery orders tumble 11.0 pct mth/mth
June 8, 2016 / 11:55 PM / a year ago

Japan April core machinery orders tumble 11.0 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders
tumbled 11.0 percent in April from the previous month, Cabinet
Office data showed on Thursday, in a sign that business
investment is contracting.
    That was more than the median estimate of a 3.8 percent
decline in a Reuters poll of economists. In March, core orders
rose 5.5 percent.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders - a highly
volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital
expenditure - fell 8.2 percent in April, more than the median
estimate of a 2.3 percent decline.
    To view the data on the Cabinet Office's website: 
    here
    For more background, see this PREVIEW 

 (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

