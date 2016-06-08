Japan April core machinery orders tumble 11.0 pct mth/mth

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders tumbled 11.0 percent in April from the previous month, Cabinet Office data showed on Thursday, in a sign that business investment is contracting. That was more than the median estimate of a 3.8 percent decline in a Reuters poll of economists. In March, core orders rose 5.5 percent. Compared with a year earlier, core orders - a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital expenditure - fell 8.2 percent in April, more than the median estimate of a 2.3 percent decline. To view the data on the Cabinet Office's website: here For more background, see this PREVIEW (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)