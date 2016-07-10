FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan May core machinery orders fall 1.4 pct mth/mth - govt
July 10, 2016 / 11:55 PM / a year ago

Japan May core machinery orders fall 1.4 pct mth/mth - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders
unexpectedly fell 1.4 percent in May from the previous month,
down for a second straight month, government data showed on
Monday, in a worrying sign capital spending may struggle to
recover.
    The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months, compared with economists' median estimate of a
2.6 percent increase.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude
those of ships and electricity, decreased 11.7 percent in May,
versus expectations of a 8.7 percent decline.
    To view full table, go to the Cabinet Office website:
    here
    For more background, see this PREVIEW 

 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
