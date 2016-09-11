FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan July core machinery orders rise 4.9 pct mth/mth
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 11, 2016 / 11:55 PM / in a year

Japan July core machinery orders rise 4.9 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders
unexpectedly rose for a second straight month in July from the
previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Monday, growing by
4.9 percent in a sign of a tentative pickup in capital
expenditures.
    The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months, compared with a 3.5 percent decline expected in
a Reuters poll of economists.
    That followed a 8.3 percent month-on-month increase in June.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which excludes
those of ships and electricity, increased 5.2 percent in July,
versus a 0.3 percent gain seen by the economists.
    To view full table, go to the Cabinet Office website at:
    here
    For more back ground, please see this PREVIEW 

 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.