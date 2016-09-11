Japan July core machinery orders rise 4.9 pct mth/mth

TOKYO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly rose for a second straight month in July from the previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Monday, growing by 4.9 percent in a sign of a tentative pickup in capital expenditures. The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with a 3.5 percent decline expected in a Reuters poll of economists. That followed a 8.3 percent month-on-month increase in June. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which excludes those of ships and electricity, increased 5.2 percent in July, versus a 0.3 percent gain seen by the economists. To view full table, go to the Cabinet Office website at: here For more back ground, please see this PREVIEW (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)