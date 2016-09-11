FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2016 / 12:00 AM / a year ago

RPT-Japan July core machinery orders rise 4.9 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional alert)
    TOKYO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders
unexpectedly rose for a second straight month in July from the
previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Monday, growing by
4.9 percent in a sign of a tentative pickup in capital
expenditures.
    The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months, compared with a 3.5 percent decline expected in
a Reuters poll of economists.
    That followed a 8.3 percent month-on-month increase in June.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which excludes
those of ships and electricity, increased 5.2 percent in July,
versus a 0.3 percent gain seen by the economists.
    To view full table, go to the Cabinet Office website at:
    here
    For more back ground, please see this PREVIEW 

 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

