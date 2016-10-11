FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Japan Aug core machinery orders fall 2.2 pct mth/mth -govt
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2016 / 11:55 PM / 10 months ago

Japan Aug core machinery orders fall 2.2 pct mth/mth -govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell
2.2 percent in August from the previous month, Cabinet Office
data showed on Wednesday, in a sign of fragility in capital
expenditure.
    The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months, compared with a 5.5 percent decline forecast in
a Reuters poll of economists. It followed a 4.9 percent increase
in July.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which excludes
ships and orders from the electric power utilities, increased
11.6 percent in August, versus a 6.5 percent gain expected by
economists.
    To view full table, go to the Cabinet Office website at: 
    www.cao.go.jp/index-e.html
    For more background, please see this PREVIEW 

 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.