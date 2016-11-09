FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Japan Sept core machinery orders fall 3.3 pct mth/mth - govt
November 9, 2016 / 11:55 PM / 10 months ago

Japan Sept core machinery orders fall 3.3 pct mth/mth - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell
3.3 percent in September from the previous month, Cabinet Office
data showed on Thursday, in a sign of fragility in capital
expenditure. 
    Companies surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that core
orders will fall 5.9 percent in October-December from the
previous quarter. Orders rose 7.3 percent in July-September.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, increased 4.3 percent in September.
    To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet
Office at:
    here
    For background, see this PREVIEW 

 (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
