RPT-Japan Aug core machinery orders rise 4.7 pct mth/mth
#Market News
October 8, 2014 / 11:56 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-Japan Aug core machinery orders rise 4.7 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Attaches to additional alerts)
    TOKYO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose
4.7 percent in August from the prior month, government data
showed on Thursday, up for a third consecutive month in a sign
of a moderate pick-up in capital spending.
    The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months, was much faster than a 0.9 percent increase
expected by economists in a Reuters poll.
    It followed rises of 3.5 percent in July and 8.8 percent in
June, after a record monthly drop of 19.5 percent in May, the
Cabinet Office data showed.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude
ships and power utilities, fell 3.3 percent in August, versus a
5.1 percent decline seen by economists.
    For the full table, go to the Cabinet Office's website:
    here

 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
