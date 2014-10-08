RPT-Japan Aug core machinery orders rise 4.7 pct mth/mth

(Attaches to additional alerts) TOKYO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose 4.7 percent in August from the prior month, government data showed on Thursday, up for a third consecutive month in a sign of a moderate pick-up in capital spending. The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, was much faster than a 0.9 percent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed rises of 3.5 percent in July and 8.8 percent in June, after a record monthly drop of 19.5 percent in May, the Cabinet Office data showed. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude ships and power utilities, fell 3.3 percent in August, versus a 5.1 percent decline seen by economists. For the full table, go to the Cabinet Office's website: here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)