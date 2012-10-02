RPT-Japan's econ minister: will talk with BOJ about price goals

TOKYO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Japan’s new Economics Minister Seiji Maehara said on Tuesday he would talk with the Bank of Japan to gain an understanding about the depth of its determination to achieve price goals set in February.

“It is important to discuss with the BOJ its determination and efforts,” Maehara t old reporters after a cabinet meeting, adding that beating deflation was Japan’s biggest priority.

In February, the BOJ eased policy by boosting asset purchases and setting an inflation goal of 1 percent. It also eased again in April and September. It will hold another meeting on Thursday and Friday.

Maehara was appointed to the post on Monday as part of a cabinet reshuffle.