October 23, 2012 / 2:00 AM / 5 years ago

Japan econmin Maehara: hope to attend Oct 30 BOJ meet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Seiji Maehara said on Tuesday he hopes to attend the central bank’s policy-setting meeting next week if his schedule allows.

“I hope to continue calling on the BOJ to pursue powerful monetary easing to achieve at an early date its 1 percent inflation target,” Maehara told a news conference after a cabinet meeting.

He declined to comment on a Japanese media report that the government has urged the central bank to top up its asset buying and loan programme by 20 trillion yen ($250.56 billion) to 100 trillion yen at its rate review on Oct. 30.

