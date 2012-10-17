FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Maehara: To tackle strong yen as part of econ stimulus
October 17, 2012

Japan's Maehara: To tackle strong yen as part of econ stimulus

TOKYO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Seiji Maehara said on Wednesday that the government will tackle the strong yen but also consider ways to utilise the strong currency to stimulate the economy.

Seamless policy steps should be taken to end deflation and revive the economy although the government is not now considering selling additional deficit-covering bonds to fund stimulus measures, he added.

Maehara was speaking to reporters after Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda instructed his cabinet minister to compile stimulus measures by the end of November for swift implementation.

