BRIEF-VMware to acquire WaveFront to accelerate delivery of its cross-cloud management services
* VMware to acquire WaveFront to accelerate delivery of its cross-cloud management services
TOKYO, March 24 Japan's Ministry of Finance, Financial Services Agency and the Bank of Japan on Friday held regular talks on global economic and market developments, the BOJ said.
Senior executives from the three agencies meet once every few months to discuss global markets, at times timing their meetings when financial markets experience volatility. (Reporting by Leika Kihara)
* VMware to acquire WaveFront to accelerate delivery of its cross-cloud management services
* Legg Mason reports assets under management and flows for March 2017