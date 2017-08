TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Finance, Financial Services Agency and the Bank of Japan will meet on Wednesday from 3 p.m. (0600 GMT) to discuss global financial markets as the final votes were being counted in the U.S. presidential elections.

Such meetings are not unusual and are held around events that jolt financial markets. (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)