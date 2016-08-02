FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan finmin Aso, BOJ Kuroda to meet to confirm cooperation -Nikkei
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

Japan finmin Aso, BOJ Kuroda to meet to confirm cooperation -Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday to confirm cooperation over fiscal and monetary policy, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Aso and Kuroda will speak to reporters after their meeting, the paper said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet is set to approve a 13.5 trillion yen ($132 billion) stimulus package on Tuesday as part of efforts to revive the flagging economy with cash payouts to low-income earners and infrastructure spending.

The BOJ last Friday expanded stimulus by doubling purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETF), yielding to pressure from the government and financial markets to ease monetary policy. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

