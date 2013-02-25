FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Japan mulls nominating its FX tsar Nakao to succeed ADB post-Jiji
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2013 / 2:41 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Japan mulls nominating its FX tsar Nakao to succeed ADB post-Jiji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of name in first paragraph to Takehiko, not Takehiro)

TOKYO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Japanese government is mulling nominating Takehiko Nakao, the country’s top currency diplomat, as next head of the Asian Development Bank if incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda takes on the post of central bank governor, Jiji news agency reported on Monday.

The government is likely to nominate ADB’s Kuroda as its next central bank governor, sources told Reuters on Monday.

If Kuroda were chosen as next BOJ governor, he would be cutting short his term as head of the ADB, which could weaken Japan’s standing as the country that has traditionally provided the head of the organisation established in 1966. (Reporting by Leika Kihara)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.