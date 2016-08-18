FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan MOF repeats it will respond to speculative FX moves if needed
August 18, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

Japan MOF repeats it will respond to speculative FX moves if needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Japan's top currency diplomat on Thursday repeated a warning that authorities are watching for speculative currency market moves and would respond if needed.

Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masatsugu Asakawa declined to comment on whether he considered Thursday's market moves to be speculative. But he said it was easy for markets to become volatile given low liquidity during the summer holidays.

Asakawa also said he had no problem with currency moves that were in line with economic fundamentals or in reaction to economic data.

He was speaking to reporters after meeting with officials from the Bank of Japan and the country's financial regulator to exchange views on financial markets. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
