Japan to remain on guard over financial mkts -MOF senior official
#Market News
June 18, 2012 / 12:01 AM / 5 years ago

Japan to remain on guard over financial mkts -MOF senior official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - Japan will remain on guard over the situation in the financial markets after Sunday’s election in Greece although there is relief that the worst-case scenario has not come to pass, a senior finance ministry official said on Monday.

“We’re closely watching the election and the market situation,” the official told reporters.

The euro rose after early results of a second Greek election in as many months showed parties committed to its debt bailout plan were on course to secure a slim parliamentary majority, defeating radical leftists who rejected austerity and may have jeopardised the indebted country’s future in the euro zone. ((kaori.kaneko@thomsonreuters.com)(Reuters Messaging:kaori.kaneko.reuters.com@reuters.net)(+81-3-6441-1983)

