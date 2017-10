TOKYO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The latest currency moves are clearly speculative, Japanese currency tsar Takehiko Nakao was quoted as saying by Jiji news agency on Thursday, issuing a fresh warning to markets against pushing up the yen too much.

Speculative moves in the currency market are unacceptable, the vice finance minister for international affairs said, signalling Tokyo’s readiness to intervene in the currency market to stem sharp yen rises if necessary.