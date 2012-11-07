Japan finmin: FX intervention an option if yen moves too rapid

TOKYO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Koriki Jojima said on Wednesday currency intervention will become an option if Tokyo deems exchange rate moves to be too rapid.

“We’re monitoring currency markets with a sense of urgency and will respond as appropriate,” Jojima said in a parliamentary committee, although he declined to say specifically what kind of yen moves would be considered as excessive.

Jojima said Japan’s economy was in a severe state and there was a possibility it was slipping into recession.