FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan finmin to meet Geithner on Oct 11 -source
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 4, 2012 / 5:41 AM / in 5 years

Japan finmin to meet Geithner on Oct 11 -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Koriki Jojima and U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will likely meet on Oct. 11 on the sidelines of International Monetary Fund meetings in Tokyo, a source familiar with the matter said.

The two are expected to discuss measures to deal with Europe’s debt crisis and the potential economic impact of automatic spending cuts and tax hikes in the United States that could go into effect next year, commonly known as the U.S. “fiscal cliff”, the source said.

Exchange-rate policy may also be discussed at the bilateral meeting as Jojima has said he will raise Japan’s concerns about the strong yen at a Group of Seven finance leaders’ gathering, also to be held next week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.