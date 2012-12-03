FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan MOF Nakao: yen gains excessive since financial crisis
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2012 / 12:35 AM / in 5 years

Japan MOF Nakao: yen gains excessive since financial crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The yen’s appreciation since the collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers has been speculative and excessive, Japan’s most senior currency official said on Monday.

The gains in the currency were largely driven by “safe haven” flows, said Takehiko Nakao, Japan’s vice finance minister for international affairs, as the U.S. subprime crisis roiled financial markets.

Japan will positively consider buying bonds from the European Stability Mechanism to support the euro zone but will look at the credit rating for those bonds, said Nakao, who was speaking at a seminar.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.