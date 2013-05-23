FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan vice finmin Yamaguchi: will closely monitor market moves
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2013 / 8:40 AM / in 4 years

Japan vice finmin Yamaguchi: will closely monitor market moves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 23 (Reuters) - - Japan’s vice finance minister Shunichi Yamaguchi said on Thursday he will closely monitor market moves after volatility in Japanese stocks, government bonds and the yen.

Yamaguchi reiterated Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s comments on Wednesday that the central bank stands ready to respond to bond market volatility.

Yamaguchi also said the government was committed to compiling a fiscal discipline framework.

Japan’s Nikkei share average plunged 7.3 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day percentage drop in two years, due to worries China’s economy is slowing.

The dollar fell to a one-week low against the yen of 101.43 yen, down over 1.5 percent before recovering to around 101.80 as some speculative buyers emerged.

The 10-year JGB yield rose to 1.000 percent, its highest level since early April last year, and last stood at 0.855 percent or down 3 basis points on the day.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.