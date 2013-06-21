FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan vice finmin: JGB yields not high from long-term perspective
June 21, 2013 / 2:25 AM / 4 years ago

Japan vice finmin: JGB yields not high from long-term perspective

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - Japanese long-term interest rates are not necessarily spiking when seen from a long-term perspective, Vice Finance Minister Shunichi Yamaguchi said on Friday.

Yamaguchi, speaking in parliament, also said he trusts that the Bank of Japan will respond appropriately to any bond market volatility with flexible market operations.

The government will strive to maintain market trust in Japan’s finances as any surge in long-term interest rates caused by an erosion in confidence would hurt the economy, he said.

