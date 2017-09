TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday the government may need to compile an extra budget to moderate fluctuations in the economy potentially caused by an expected sales tax hike in April next year.

The government will decide on whether to go ahead with the sales tax hike by looking at the April-June GDP figures, although the decision should be made sooner rather than later, Aso said at a news conference.