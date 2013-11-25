Japan finmin Aso, ECB Noyer did not discuss forex-Japan MOF

TOKYO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - There was no discussion on currency moves between Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso and visiting European Central Bank Governing Council member Christian Noyer, a senior Japanese finance ministry official said on Monday.

Noyer, who also heads the Bank of France, is visiting Tokyo to attend a forum hosted by Paris-based Europlace.

The dollar rose to a six-month high against the yen on Monday in Asian trading on expectations that the Bank of Japan will maintain its ultra easy monetary policy while the U.S. Federal Reserve is seen tapering its stimulus programme.