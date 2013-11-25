FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan finmin Aso, ECB Noyer did not discuss forex-Japan MOF
#Market News
November 25, 2013 / 2:25 AM / 4 years ago

Japan finmin Aso, ECB Noyer did not discuss forex-Japan MOF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - There was no discussion on currency moves between Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso and visiting European Central Bank Governing Council member Christian Noyer, a senior Japanese finance ministry official said on Monday.

Noyer, who also heads the Bank of France, is visiting Tokyo to attend a forum hosted by Paris-based Europlace.

The dollar rose to a six-month high against the yen on Monday in Asian trading on expectations that the Bank of Japan will maintain its ultra easy monetary policy while the U.S. Federal Reserve is seen tapering its stimulus programme.

