Japan finmin: Must watch how Swiss step affects Japan markets
January 16, 2015 / 2:25 AM / 3 years ago

Japan finmin: Must watch how Swiss step affects Japan markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday he will carefully watch how central bank policies of other countries, such as Switzerland’s decision to abandon its currency cap and cut interest rates, will affect Japan’s bond yields.

“I won’t comment on what other countries do,” Aso told a news conference after a cabinet meeting, when asked about the Swiss National Bank’s decision to abandon its currency cap, which jolted global financial markets.

“We must closely watch how such steps could affect Japanese markets,” he added, pointing to recent falls in Japanese government bond yields to record lows. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

