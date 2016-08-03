Japan MOF Asakawa warns against speculative moves in FX market

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Japan's top currency diplomat, Mastsugu Asakawa, stepped up his jawboning against a rising yen on Wednesday, warning speculators against pushing up the currency too rapidly.

The vice finance minister for international affairs was speaking to reporters after a regular meeting with officials from the Bank of Japan and Financial Services Agency.

"Currencies are showing quite one-sided and speculative moves. As G7 and G20 communiques clearly state, excess volatility hurts economic stability," Asakawa said, adding that volatility was high in interest rates and currency markets.

"To prevent speculative moves from becoming active, we will closely watch with a sense of urgency and respond when necessary in accordance with the G7 and G20 agreements." (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)