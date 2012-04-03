Japan March monetary base down 0.2 pct year/year -BOJ

TOKYO, April 3 (Reuters) - Japan's monetary base slipped 0.2 p ercent in March from a year earlier, falling for the first time since August 2008, Bank of Japan data showed on Tuesday. Current account deposits at the central bank fell 3.6 percent, after increasing 52.8 percent in February. The contraction in the monetary base reflected a surge in the figures in March of last year, when the Bank of Japan injected large amounts of money into the banking system following the March 11 earthquake. Details were as follows (percent, year-on-year, with final column showing seasonally adjusted month-on-month change in monetary base): Monetary BOJ note Coins Current Bank Month- base issuance in circ deposits resrvs on-month Mar -0.2 +0.9 +0.1 -3.6 -1.4 -11.7 Feb +11.3 +2.2 +0.1 +52.8 +51.9 -23.6 Jan +15.0 +2.3 +0.1 +69.8 +76.2 +20.3 Dec +13.5 +2.3 +0.2 +61.3 +62.5 -36.3 Nov +19.5 +2.4 0.0 +99.1 +90.9 +61.4 Oct +17.0 +2.6 0.0 +84.6 +77.5 +9.2 * denotes a revised figure. Average outstanding monetary base: Mar: 112.4618 trillion yen ($1.37 trillion) Feb: 112.4409 trillion yen