FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan March monetary base down 0.2 pct year/year -BOJ
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 3, 2012 / 12:10 AM / in 6 years

Japan March monetary base down 0.2 pct year/year -BOJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, April 3 (Reuters) - Japan's monetary base slipped 0.2 
p ercent in March from a year earlier, falling for the first time
since August 2008, Bank of Japan data showed on Tuesday.	
    Current account deposits at the central bank fell 3.6
percent, after increasing 52.8 percent in February.	
    The contraction in the monetary base reflected a surge in
the figures in March of last year, when the Bank of Japan
injected large amounts of money into the banking system
following the March 11 earthquake.	
    Details were as follows (percent, year-on-year, with final 
column showing seasonally adjusted month-on-month change in 
monetary base):	
        Monetary  BOJ note  Coins     Current   Bank     Month-	
        base      issuance  in circ   deposits resrvs  on-month
 Mar    -0.2      +0.9      +0.1        -3.6      -1.4    -11.7
 Feb   +11.3      +2.2      +0.1       +52.8     +51.9    -23.6
 Jan   +15.0      +2.3      +0.1       +69.8     +76.2    +20.3
 Dec   +13.5      +2.3      +0.2       +61.3     +62.5    -36.3
 Nov   +19.5      +2.4       0.0       +99.1     +90.9    +61.4
 Oct   +17.0      +2.6       0.0       +84.6     +77.5     +9.2 
  	
    * denotes a revised figure.	
    	
    Average outstanding monetary base: 	
    Mar: 112.4618 trillion yen ($1.37 trillion)	
    Feb: 112.4409 trillion yen

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.