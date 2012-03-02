Japan Feb monetary base up 11.3 pct year/year -BOJ

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Japan's monetary base rose 11.3 percent in February from a year earlier, Bank of Japan data showed on Friday. Current account deposits at the central bank grew 52.8 percent, after increasing 69.8 percent in January. Details were as follows (percent, year-on-year, with final column showing seasonally adjusted month-on-month change in monetary base): Monetary BOJ note Coins Current Bank Month- base issuance in circ deposits resrvs on-month Feb +11.3 +2.2 +0.1 +52.8 +51.9 -23.6 Jan +15.0 +2.3 +0.1 +69.8 +76.2 +20.3 Dec +13.5 +2.3 +0.2 +61.3 +62.5 -36.3 Nov +19.5 +2.4 0.0 +99.1 +90.9 +61.4 Oct +17.0 +2.6 0.0 +84.6 +77.5 +9.2 Sept +16.7 +2.9 0.0 +84.9 +86.3 +10.2 * denotes a revised figure. Average outstanding monetary base: Feb: 112.4409 trillion yen ($1.39 trillion) Jan: 118.9656 trillion yen($1 = 80.9800 Japanese yen)