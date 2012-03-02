FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Feb monetary base up 11.3 pct year/year -BOJ
March 2, 2012 / 12:05 AM / in 6 years

Japan Feb monetary base up 11.3 pct year/year -BOJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Japan's monetary base rose
11.3 percent in February from a year earlier, Bank of
Japan data showed on Friday.	
    Current account deposits at the central bank grew 52.8
percent, after increasing 69.8 percent in January.	
    Details were as follows (percent, year-on-year, with final 
column showing seasonally adjusted month-on-month change in 
monetary base):	
        Monetary  BOJ note  Coins     Current   Bank     Month-	
        base      issuance  in circ   deposits resrvs  on-month
 Feb   +11.3      +2.2      +0.1       +52.8     +51.9    -23.6
 Jan   +15.0      +2.3      +0.1       +69.8     +76.2    +20.3
 Dec   +13.5      +2.3      +0.2       +61.3     +62.5    -36.3
 Nov   +19.5      +2.4       0.0       +99.1     +90.9    +61.4
 Oct   +17.0      +2.6       0.0       +84.6     +77.5     +9.2
 Sept  +16.7      +2.9       0.0       +84.9     +86.3    +10.2
    	
    * denotes a revised figure.	
    	
    Average outstanding monetary base: 	
    Feb: 112.4409 trillion yen ($1.39 trillion)	
    Jan: 118.9656  trillion yen($1 = 80.9800 Japanese yen)

