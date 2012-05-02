FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan April monetary base down 0.3 pct year/year -BOJ
#Market News
May 2, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 5 years ago

Japan April monetary base down 0.3 pct year/year -BOJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 2 (Reuters) - Japan's monetary base slipped 0.3 
p ercent in April from a year earlier, Bank of Japan data showed
on Wednesday.	
    Current account deposits at the central bank slid 2.9
percent, after falling 3.6 percent in March.	
	
    Details were as follows (percent, year-on-year, with final 
column showing seasonally adjusted month-on-month change in 
monetary base):	
        Monetary  BOJ note  Coins     Current   Bank     Month-	
        base      issuance  in circ   deposits resrvs  on-month
 Apr    -0.3      +0.9      -0.1        -2.9      +0.3    +90.5 	
 Mar    -0.2      +0.9      +0.1        -3.6      -1.4    -11.7
 Feb   +11.3      +2.2      +0.1       +52.8     +51.9    -23.6
 Jan   +15.0      +2.3      +0.1       +69.8     +76.2    +20.3
 Dec   +13.5      +2.3      +0.2       +61.3     +62.5    -36.3
 Nov   +19.5      +2.4       0.0       +99.1     +90.9    +61.4
 	
    * denotes a revised figure.	
    	
    Average outstanding monetary base: 	
    Apr: 121.5003 trillion yen ($1.52 trillion)	
    Mar: 112.4618 trillion yen

