Japan April monetary base down 0.3 pct year/year -BOJ

TOKYO, May 2 (Reuters) - Japan's monetary base slipped 0.3 p ercent in April from a year earlier, Bank of Japan data showed on Wednesday. Current account deposits at the central bank slid 2.9 percent, after falling 3.6 percent in March. Details were as follows (percent, year-on-year, with final column showing seasonally adjusted month-on-month change in monetary base): Monetary BOJ note Coins Current Bank Month- base issuance in circ deposits resrvs on-month Apr -0.3 +0.9 -0.1 -2.9 +0.3 +90.5 Mar -0.2 +0.9 +0.1 -3.6 -1.4 -11.7 Feb +11.3 +2.2 +0.1 +52.8 +51.9 -23.6 Jan +15.0 +2.3 +0.1 +69.8 +76.2 +20.3 Dec +13.5 +2.3 +0.2 +61.3 +62.5 -36.3 Nov +19.5 +2.4 0.0 +99.1 +90.9 +61.4 * denotes a revised figure. Average outstanding monetary base: Apr: 121.5003 trillion yen ($1.52 trillion) Mar: 112.4618 trillion yen