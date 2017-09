TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Monday downgraded Japan’s sovereign debt rating by one notch to A1 from Aa3, citing heightening uncertainty over the country’s ability to hit its debt-reduction goal.

The announcement briefly sent the yen to a seven-year low against the dollar and pushed 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) futures down by 10 ticks.

The U.S. rating agency said the outlook was stable. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Neil Fullick)