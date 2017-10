TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Friday that he expects the central bank’s flexible market operations to help stabilise long-term yields and that he does not expect yields to spike higher.

Nakaso, speaking at a conference, also said it is important for the public to understand that the BOJ is not buying government debt to finance the fiscal deficit and that the government needs to take steps towards fiscal discipline.