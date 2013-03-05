FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ nominee Nakaso: can't promise to meet 2 pct inflation in 2 yrs
March 5, 2013 / 3:20 AM / in 5 years

BOJ nominee Nakaso: can't promise to meet 2 pct inflation in 2 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - Hiroshi Nakaso, the government’s nominee for the next Bank of Japan deputy governor, said on Tuesday that he cannot promise to achieve a 2 percent inflation target within two years although he would do the utmost to meet the goal as early as possible.

“It is hard to say that (it) can be achieved within two years for sure,” Nakaso said in a confirmation hearing at the lower house of parliament, adding that prices could be affected by various factors.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last week nominated Nakaso, who is currently a BOJ official that oversees the central bank’s international operations, to be the new deputy governor of Japan’s central bank in a push for more aggressive monetary easing to meet a 2 percent inflation target and end nearly two decades of deflation.

