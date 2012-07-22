FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM meets BOJ governor, appears to be regular mtg-Jiji
July 23, 2012 / 1:03 AM

Japan PM meets BOJ governor, appears to be regular mtg-Jiji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda and Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa met on Monday morning, apparently to discuss the economy and financial matters, Jiji news agency reported.

The meeting appears to be a regular meeting, Jiji said.

The BOJ earlier this month held off on further policy easing despite slowing global growth that has driven other major central banks into expanding stimulus, convinced that robust domestic demand will keep Japan’s economic recovery on track.

