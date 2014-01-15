FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Nov core machinery orders jump 9.3 pct mth/mth
January 15, 2014 / 11:56 PM / 4 years ago

Japan Nov core machinery orders jump 9.3 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Japan’s core machinery orders rose a bigger-than-expected 9.3 percent in November, government data showed on Thursday, marking the second straight month of gains in a sign companies may ramp up investment to meet strong domestic demand.

The month-on-month increase in core orders, which exclude those of ships and electric power utilities, exceeded a median market forecast for a 1.2 percent rise. It followed a 0.6 percent increase in October.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, increased 16.6 percent in November.

The government raised its assessment on machinery orders, saying they are increasing as a trend.

To view a full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet Office:

